Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in KB Home by 72.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

KB Home Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KBH opened at $83.83 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

