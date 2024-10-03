Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Equinix by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.13.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $886.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

