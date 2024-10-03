Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,041.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

