Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,690 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $183.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

