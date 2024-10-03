Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,325 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SentinelOne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,352 shares of company stock worth $12,648,468. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

