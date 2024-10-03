Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,702 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,260 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

