Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,623 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.