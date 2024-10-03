Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,380 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

