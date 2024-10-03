Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $307,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Financial Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.
American Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE AFG opened at $134.78 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78.
American Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Financial Group
American Financial Group Company Profile
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Financial Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.