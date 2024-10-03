Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $380,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

