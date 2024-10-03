Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $382,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

CARR opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

