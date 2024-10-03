Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.35.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

