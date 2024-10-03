Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

