Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Newmont by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,594,000 after buying an additional 2,671,774 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

