Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

