Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $481.95 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.03.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

