Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CAH stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

