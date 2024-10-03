Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

