Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

OXY stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

