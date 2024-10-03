Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.38.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

