Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,986 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,986 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

UTF opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

