Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,950 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.61% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $2,999,000.

EFAD stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

About ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

