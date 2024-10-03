Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,047 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,878,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,706,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 313,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.