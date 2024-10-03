Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

