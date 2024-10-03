Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.