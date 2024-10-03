Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CME Group stock opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $225.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

