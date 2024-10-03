Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Up 2.4 %

Generac stock opened at $161.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

