Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

