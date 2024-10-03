Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

