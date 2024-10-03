Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

