Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,892,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

