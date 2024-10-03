HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Boosted by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

