HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading 4.7% Higher

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.97. 1,014,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,042,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

