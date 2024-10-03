HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.47 ($6.61) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.93). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.69), with a volume of 603,840 shares.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 4,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £19,920 ($26,645.26). Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

