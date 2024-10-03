Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
