Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 29,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $8.48.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

