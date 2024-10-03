Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80. 58,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 69,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,399,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 585,471 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 614,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 158,297 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 191,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

