Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $8.48.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
