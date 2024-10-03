Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.12. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

