Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276,794 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Himax Technologies worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.12. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

