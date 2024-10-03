Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $16.95. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 6,403,604 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,699.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $361,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,585 shares of company stock worth $8,751,851. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $701,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

