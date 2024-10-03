HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading 4.7% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. 2,743,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

