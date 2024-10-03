Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.5%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $406.80 and last traded at $409.28. Approximately 712,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,375,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

