Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 497.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 63,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $12,766,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.88 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

