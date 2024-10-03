Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 125.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

