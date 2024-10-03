Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Down 2.3%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). 21,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 97,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

Hornby Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £35.67 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oliver Raeburn bought 39,952 shares of Hornby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,988 ($13,360.09). 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

