Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $603,330.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $603,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.88.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 306.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

