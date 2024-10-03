Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,721,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

