Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on ARQT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,721,000.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.