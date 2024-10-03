Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

