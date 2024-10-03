Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 41,350.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of BOKF opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

